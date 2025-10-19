Freeze Warning issued October 19 at 2:42AM MDT until October 19 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Walsenburg Vicinity and the Upper Huerfano River Basin

Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For

the High Wind Watch, from late tonight through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile and light

weight vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops,

other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to

the onset of winds.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.