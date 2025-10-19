Skip to Content
Freeze Warning issued October 19 at 2:42AM MDT until October 19 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in the
upper 20s to lower 30s. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 20 to
35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Walsenburg Vicinity and the Upper Huerfano River Basin
Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For
the High Wind Watch, from late tonight through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile and light
weight vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops,
other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to
the onset of winds.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

National Weather Service

