Special Weather Statement issued October 16 at 11:34AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1134 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles north of Hartman, or 18 miles northwest of Coolidge, moving
northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Towner.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.