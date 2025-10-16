Special Weather Statement issued October 16 at 10:43AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1043 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hartman, or 18 miles northwest of Coolidge, moving northeast at 45

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hartman and Towner.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.