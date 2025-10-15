Special Weather Statement issued October 15 at 6:48PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 648 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Waugh Mountain to 11 miles south of

Cotopaxi to 6 miles south of Moffat. Movement was east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Crestone, Texas Creek, Crestone Peak, Royal Gorge, Canon City,

Cotopaxi, Great Sand Dunes, Silver Cliff, Westcliffe, Hillside, and

Rosita.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.