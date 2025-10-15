Special Weather Statement issued October 15 at 6:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Del Norte to 9 miles

northwest of Chama. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Alamosa, Monte Vista, Hooper, Capulin, Mosca, Alamosa East, Great

Sand Dunes, and Cumbres Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.