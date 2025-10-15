Special Weather Statement issued October 15 at 5:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 533 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and a few
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bonanza to 22 miles
southeast of Wolf Creek Pass. Movement was east at 35 mph. This line
of showers and storms has the capability to produce locally strong
striaght-line winds.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Monte Vista, Center, Del Norte, Saguache, Moffat, Hooper, Bonanza,
Texas Creek, Coaldale, Capulin, Villa Grove, Cotopaxi, La Garita,
Mosca, Platoro, and southern Decker Burn Scar.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.