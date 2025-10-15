Special Weather Statement issued October 15 at 5:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 533 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and a few

thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bonanza to 22 miles

southeast of Wolf Creek Pass. Movement was east at 35 mph. This line

of showers and storms has the capability to produce locally strong

striaght-line winds.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Monte Vista, Center, Del Norte, Saguache, Moffat, Hooper, Bonanza,

Texas Creek, Coaldale, Capulin, Villa Grove, Cotopaxi, La Garita,

Mosca, Platoro, and southern Decker Burn Scar.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.