Special Weather Statement issued October 15 at 11:48AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1148 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17
miles south of Timpas, or 28 miles south of La Junta, moving
northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
La Junta and Higbee.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.