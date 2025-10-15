Special Weather Statement issued October 15 at 11:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1146 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles north of Sugarite Canyon State Park, or 11 miles southeast of
Trinidad, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Tyrone and Model.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.