Special Weather Statement issued October 15 at 11:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1144 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Crestone Peak, or 41 miles northeast of Alamosa, moving northeast at
60 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Crestone, Crestone Peak, Canon City, Great Sand Dunes, Silver Cliff,
Westcliffe, Wetmore, and Rosita.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.