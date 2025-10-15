Special Weather Statement issued October 15 at 10:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1041 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Elbert to 10 miles south

of Fountain. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Calhan, Ramah, Hanover,

Yoder, Ellicott, Peyton, Schriever Space Force Base, and

Security-Widefield.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.