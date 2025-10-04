Special Weather Statement issued October 4 at 4:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong wind producing
showers thunderstorms along a line extending from near Walsenburg to
near Gulnare. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Walsenburg, Aguilar, and Gulnare.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.