Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 9:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 934 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pritchett, or 19 miles west of Springfield, moving northeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Springfield and Pritchett.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.