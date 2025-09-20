Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 6:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 647 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles southeast of Thatcher, or 37 miles east of Trinidad, moving
southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Las
Animas County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.