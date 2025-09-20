Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 6:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles west of Tyrone, or 21 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving
northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Tyrone.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.