Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 20 at 9:40PM MDT until September 20 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1015 PM MDT.

* At 940 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pritchett, or

17 miles west of Springfield, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Pritchett.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.