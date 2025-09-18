Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 12:13AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1213 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southwest of Florence, or 35 miles west of Pueblo, moving

southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Florence, Canon City, and Wetmore.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.