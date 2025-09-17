Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 8:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 827 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Victor, or 17 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Fremont, southeastern Teller and southwestern El Paso Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

central and east central Colorado.