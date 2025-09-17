Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 8:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 827 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Victor, or 17 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Fremont, southeastern Teller and southwestern El Paso Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for
central and east central Colorado.