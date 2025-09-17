Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ordway, or 19 miles northwest of La Junta, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Ordway, Swink, Sugar City,

Cheraw, and Crowley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.