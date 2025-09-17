Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Stratmoor, or near Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson,

Security, Security-Widefield, Peterson Space Force Base, and Cimarron

Hills.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

east central Colorado.