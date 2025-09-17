Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 6:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 643 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22
miles northeast of Walsenburg, or 31 miles south of Pueblo, moving
east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central
Huerfano, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.