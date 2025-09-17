Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 6:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 7 miles southeast of Florissant, or 22 miles west of

Colorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Western Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Cripple Creek, Victor,

Pikes Peak, Florissant, and Cascade.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

central and east central Colorado.