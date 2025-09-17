Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 6:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 625 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
La Veta, or 34 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving northeast at 5
mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
La Veta and eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.

National Weather Service

