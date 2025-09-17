Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 10:18PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1018 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Waugh Mountain, or 55 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at

10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Waugh Mountain.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.