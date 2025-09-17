Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 10:18PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 10:18 PM

At 1018 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Waugh Mountain, or 55 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at
10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Waugh Mountain.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

