Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 8:42PM MDT until September 17 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

South central Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 930 PM MDT.

* At 842 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rocky Ford,

or 9 miles northwest of La Junta, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, and Swink.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.