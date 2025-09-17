Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 8:36PM MDT until September 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 8:36 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…
Southeastern Teller County in central Colorado…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 836 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Victor, or 17
miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Victor.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.