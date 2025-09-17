Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 8:36PM MDT until September 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…
Southeastern Teller County in central Colorado…
* Until 900 PM MDT.
* At 836 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Victor, or 17
miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Victor.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.