Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 8:36PM MDT until September 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Southeastern Teller County in central Colorado…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 836 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Victor, or 17

miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Victor.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.