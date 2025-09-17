Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 6:48PM MDT until September 17 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
New
Published 6:48 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southern Teller County in central Colorado…
West central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 648 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest
of Cripple Creek, or 22 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east
at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Cripple Creek and Pikes Peak.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

