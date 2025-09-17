Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 6:42PM MDT until September 17 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 642 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles south of

Blende, or 18 miles southeast of Pueblo, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Boone, Avondale, and Pueblo Depot.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.