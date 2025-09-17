Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 6:40PM MDT until September 17 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 640 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hanover, or 21
miles north of Pueblo Airport, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Hanover.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.