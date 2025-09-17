Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 4:33PM MDT until September 17 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
SVRPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Teller County in central Colorado…
* Until 515 PM MDT.
* At 433 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of
Florissant, or 27 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at 15
mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Cripple Creek and Victor.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.