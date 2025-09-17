Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 17 at 4:33PM MDT until September 17 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Teller County in central Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 433 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of

Florissant, or 27 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Cripple Creek and Victor.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.