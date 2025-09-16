Special Weather Statement issued September 16 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 445 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Springfield, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield and Vilas.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.