Special Weather Statement issued September 16 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Pritchett, or 22 miles west of Springfield, moving east

at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pritchett.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.