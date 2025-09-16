Flash Flood Warning issued September 16 at 5:43PM MDT until September 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar shows the thunderstorms that produced

heavy rain across the warned area have moved off to the east.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Flooding impacts will

continue, but no additional rainfall is expected. Flash flooding may

be ongoing.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pritchett.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.