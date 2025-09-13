Special Weather Statement issued September 13 at 2:37PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Two Buttes, or 21 miles northeast of Springfield, moving northeast at
25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Prowers and north central Baca Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.