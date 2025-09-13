Special Weather Statement issued September 13 at 2:37PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 237 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Two Buttes, or 21 miles northeast of Springfield, moving northeast at

25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Prowers and north central Baca Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.