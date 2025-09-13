Special Weather Statement issued September 13 at 1:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 125 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Kenton, or 32 miles northwest of Boise City, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Baca

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.