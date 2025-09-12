Special Weather Statement issued September 12 at 4:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles south of Villa Grove, or 47 miles north of Alamosa, moving
north at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Bonanza, Villa Grove, and southern Decker Burn Scar.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.