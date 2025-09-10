Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 4:48PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 448 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles east of Walsenburg, or 37 miles north of Trinidad, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Huerfano, north central Las Animas and south central Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.