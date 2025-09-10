Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 4:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles south of Fowler, or 25 miles west of La Junta, moving northeast

at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rocky Ford and Manzanola.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.