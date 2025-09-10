Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 4:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 14 miles south of Avondale, or 21 miles southeast of
Pueblo Airport, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Otero
and east central Pueblo Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.