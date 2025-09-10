Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 4:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 14 miles south of Avondale, or 21 miles southeast of

Pueblo Airport, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Otero

and east central Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.