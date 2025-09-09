Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 8:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 841 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles north of Sugar City to near Higbee.

Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Las Animas, Sugar City, Cheraw, Haswell,

Higbee, Blue Lake, John Martin Reservoir, Arlington, and Fort Lyon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.