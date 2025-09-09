Special Weather Statement issued September 9 at 1:26AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 126 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong
thunderstorms 11 miles northwest of Campo, or 11 miles south of
Springfield, moving southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down small tree branches and blow
around unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Springfield, Walsh, Pritchett, Vilas, Campo and Stonington.
Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening
weather conditions.