Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 9 at 5:42PM MDT until September 9 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North Central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…
Southwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 542 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of
Two Buttes Reservoir, or 16 miles north of Springfield, moving
southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect
hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.
Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Two Buttes Reservoir.
Anyone outdoors should move to shelter inside a well-built structure
and stay away from windows. This storm is capable of producing
dangerous hail and damaging winds.

