Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 9 at 10:21PM MDT until September 9 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1100 PM MDT.

* At 1021 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 14 miles northeast of Eads to 6 miles south of

Chivington, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon, and Towner.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.