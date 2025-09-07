Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 5:42PM MDT until September 7 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 542 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Two Buttes

Reservoir, or 14 miles north of Springfield, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Two Buttes Reservoir.

Anyone outdoors should move to shelter inside a well-built structure

and stay away from windows. This storm is capable of producing

dangerous hail and damaging winds.

Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Seek

shelter immediately in an interior room on the lowest floor of a

well-built structure.