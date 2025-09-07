Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 5:42PM MDT until September 7 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 5:42 PM

At 542 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Two Buttes
Reservoir, or 14 miles north of Springfield, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Two Buttes Reservoir.
Anyone outdoors should move to shelter inside a well-built structure
and stay away from windows. This storm is capable of producing
dangerous hail and damaging winds.

Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Seek
shelter immediately in an interior room on the lowest floor of a
well-built structure.

National Weather Service

