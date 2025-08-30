Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 11:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1120 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from The Saunders Elevator to near Walsh to 11 miles

west of Campo. Movement was south at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Walsh, Campo, and Stonington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.