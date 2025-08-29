Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 8:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 828 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Granada to 15 miles southwest of Holly to near
Two Buttes Reservoir. Movement was southeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Granada, Two Buttes, and Two Buttes Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.