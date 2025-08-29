Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 6:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 634 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 13 miles east of Wild Horse Point to near

Haswell to near Arlington. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Haswell.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.