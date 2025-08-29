Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 6:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 627 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles east of Haswell, or 32 miles northwest of Lamar. This
thunderstorm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Eads.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.