Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 6:19PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 619 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles southwest of Stonington, or 23 miles west of Elkhart, moving
southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Springfield, Walsh, Vilas, Campo, and Stonington.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.