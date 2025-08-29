Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 5:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 534 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms in eastern Baca County, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Walsh, Vilas, and Stonington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.