Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 344 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles southeast of Florence, or 20 miles west of Pueblo, moving east
at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Southwestern Pueblo, Pueblo West, and Pueblo Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.